Indonesia's GDP growth at 5.01% for second quarter

JAKARTA • Indonesia's gross domestic product grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, as private consumption remained lethargic, adding to signs that South-east Asia's largest economy is stuck in a low gear and may need more stimulus.

The resource-rich economy grew 5.01 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, slightly slower than forecast and unchanged from the first quarter's pace.

Indonesia has been struggling to accelerate growth to create more jobs for its 250 million population, but analysts say a 5 per cent growth rate, the level produced every quarter since the start of 2014, is not enough.

President Joko Widodo promised to revive growth to 7 per cent during his five-year term, which ends in 2019. This year, he set a target of 5.2 per cent. But some economists said even that could be hard to achieve, and the authorities are already hinting at further monetary easing and spending to support the economy.

"All in all, full-year GDP growth in 2017 looks set to reach only 5-5.1 per cent," said Mr Rangga Cipta, an economist with Samuel Sekuritas.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's gross domestic product, expanded slightly faster in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, but grew more slowly against a year earlier.

Government and central bank policymakers have publicly stated their bewilderment at why people were not spending as much as expected, especially as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan - traditionally the peak of consumption in Indonesia - fell in the May-June period.

In the second quarter, inflation remained comfortably in the central bank's 3-5 per cent target, while investment and exports improved. Mr Gundy Cahyadi, a DBS economist in Singapore, said that for now, he maintains a 5.1 per cent GDP growth forecast for the year, but sees "more downside risks" to its 5.4 per cent outlook for next year.

By sector, growth in trade, manufacturing and agriculture sectors also cooled in the April-June period. Capital Economics highlighted risks to growth, including depressed commodity prices and the government's struggle to push through reforms. "We see little prospects of a sustained recovery," the consultancy wrote.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo has flagged a possibility of more monetary easing to support growth.

