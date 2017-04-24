Hyflux appoints advisors for Tuaspring plant divestment evaluation

Tuaspring Desalination Plant, one of the desalination plants built by water treatment firm Hyflux.
Tuaspring Desalination Plant, one of the desalination plants built by water treatment firm Hyflux.PHOTO: HYFLUX
Published
1 hour ago
marilee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Hyflux said on Monday that it has appointed DBS Bank and China International Capital Corp as financial advisors to evaluate its strategic options with respect to the partial divestment of the Tuaspring plant.

On Feb 23, Hyflux had said that it was seeking partial divestment of the Tuaspring plant subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, in line with its asset light strategy.

In the year ended Dec 31, losses from the Tuaspring power plant due to a weak Singapore power market substantially wiped out Hyflux's profits from higher engineering, procurement and construction activities.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare

Shopping