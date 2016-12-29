HQ glows but will EU glow?

BRUSSELS • A giant glowing orb is about to become the new home of the European Union (EU).

Nestled inside a bold and quirky new building, the orb will be visible from the street during the day and after dark, a nod to greater transparency by an institution often dismissed as elitist and remote.

When European leaders meet next March in their new headquarters, known as the Europa and built for about €325 million (S$492 million), they will experience "joyful" surroundings, Mr Philippe Samyn, the project's architect, said during a recent tour of the building.

It has been a long time since any gathering of the bloc's leaders could be described as joyful.

Britain voted in June to leave the bloc, and the willingness of the other 27 member states to play by rules decided in Brussels is being tested in ways scarcely imaginable when the project was given the go-ahead a dozen years ago.

Europe is being swept by populist fury, much of it directed at the EU - at its centralising tendencies and often ineffectual results.

National leaders have failed repeatedly to reach consensus over how to manage the debt crisis in Greece that nearly sank the euro several years ago.

They are still quarrelling over how to handle a mass influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

That crisis could resume if a delicate deal with Turkey restraining the flow collapses.

The cost of the new building is galling for member states like Greece that have endured years of punishing austerity measures in exchange for loans to rescue their economies and maintain public services.

With far-right, anti-bloc politicians in France and the Netherlands riding high in the polls ahead of elections next year, there is widespread speculation that Britain's departure may be the start of a great unravelling of the EU.

For the first time in its history, the bloc's survival is being openly discussed. Unsurprisingly, the gloom that has descended on Brussels has given rise to a form of black humour, much of it directed at the Europa building.

Among the quips: Rather than serving as a lantern, as Mr Samyn has called his gently curving structure, it could one day be used as a giant funeral urn, to hold the ashes of a collapsed EU.

NYTIMES