Hengxin Technology first half net profit up 36% from a year ago

SINGAPORE - Communications equipment manufacturer Hengxin Technology has posted a net profit of RMB 68.6 million in the first half, up 35.8 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Revenue in the six months to June 30 was RMB 852.8 million, up 17.1 per cent from a year ago on higher sales of antennas, telecommunication equipment and accessories although sales of RF coaxial cables fell.

Earnings per share was 0.177 RMB, up from 0.13 RMB a year ago. Net asset value per share was 3.75 RMB as at June 30, from 3.60 RMB as at Dec 31 last year.