Hearing adjourned in bail case of penny stock alleged mastermind John Soh

SINGAPORE - The district court has adjourned the bail hearing of John Soh Chee Wen in the penny stock crash case to Feb 28.

Soh, the alleged mastermind of the crash of Oct 2013, is facing 181 chages, mostly for manipulating shares in three penny stocks that wiped out S$8 billion from the market in three days in Oct 2013.

His alleged girlfriend Quah Su Ling, and their alleged key accomplice, interim Ipco chief executive officer Goh Hin Calm, were also facing the same accusations.

The prosecution had objected the bail on the grounds that Soh had tampered with witnesses in the weeks since his arrest in November last year.

District Judge Terence Tay had set bail for Quah at $4 million on Nov 25 last year.

Goh made bail, set for $750,000, on Dec 14.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Guan Siew told the court the evidence of alleged witness tampering came to light only in the last two weeks as the authorities, probing the ISR share price crash, brought in witnesses for questioning.

He said the authorities had found audio recordings of conversations Soh had with one Gabriel Gan, retrieved from Mr Gan's laptop.