GYP subsidiary gets nod to construct houses in New Zealand

TRR will build more than 200 homes and associated infrastructure in Queenstown, New Zealand.
TRR will build more than 200 homes and associated infrastructure in Queenstown, New Zealand.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/QUEENSTOWNNZ
Dec 27, 2016, 7:38 am SGT

SINGAPORE - The Remarkable Residences (TRR), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Yellow Pages, will construct more than 200 residential dwellings and associated infrasructure in Queenstown, New Zealand, the company has announced.

GYP and its subsidiaries had purchased a freehold plot of approximately 38,400 sqm earlier this year, and submitted an application for developing the land to the relevant authorities in September.

The company Board said TRR has received consent for the development from Queenstown Lakes District Council on Dec 23. Further announcement will be made as appropriate, the firm said in a release issued on SGX.

