GIC courts Asia's emerging leaders

GIC is strengthening its network of partners by running special events for emerging leaders from business families. It is focusing on Asia, as global markets continue to face challenges of slow growth, high valuations and significant uncertainties.

A series of talks were held last month, including one for young investors in town for the Forbes Asia Forum.

At the event, GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat discussed GIC's response to the current investment environment. Participants also discussed a number of topics, including GIC's view of the macroeconomy, coping with disruptive technology, and talent management.

Chairman of venture capital firm K2 Global Ozi Amanat appreciated hearing from GIC executives.

Mr Allen Law, chief executive of Park Hotel Group and scion of the family behind Bossini, believes GIC focuses on creating value and investment discipline. "We all play an important role, whether as a company or an individual, and we all have to create value... discipline is the key to achieving long-term success," he said.

GIC is proactively seeking good investment opportunities by working with individual firms in Asia to explore options for flexible financing, in line with its belief in the long-term potential of emerging markets.



A GIC spokesman told The Straits Times: "Over the long term, we expect the middle classes in these markets to grow, both in size and in their wealth power.

"Typically in emerging markets, there are more investment opportunities in private markets such as private equity and real estate. These require extensive bottom-up effort to find good, individual companies with good prospects. We actively engage with management or founders of these companies to explore ways we can provide flexible capital solutions."