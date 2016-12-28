4 re-appointments, 1 new member at Singapore's Tote Board

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance has re-appointed the chairman and three board members to its Tote Board, a released issued on Wednesday (Dec 28) stated.

The Singapore Totalisator Board or Tote Board will also have a new member.

Mr Moses Lee Kim Poo was reappointed the chairman, while Mr Linus Goh Ti Liang, Ms Yeoh Chee Yan and Mr Yee Ping Yi have been reappointed as members.

Colonel Yew Chee Leung will join the board as its new member, even as Bridgadier-General Tan Kok Ming Desmond retires on Dec 31, 2016 at the end of his current term.

All appointments will take effect from Jan 1, 2017.