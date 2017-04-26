Four clinch Singapore Business Awards

The winners of the Singapore Business Awards 2017 are (from left) Mr Heinrich Jessen, chairman of Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), Businessman of the Year 2016; Mr Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer, Singapore Airlines Group, Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year 2016; Mr Quek Chin Yeow, deputy chairman, Sotheby's Asia, and chairman of International Jewellery, Sotheby's Asia, Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year 2016; and Mr Wu Hsioh Kwang, founder of Straco Corporation Limited, which bagged The Enterprise Award 2016. Mr Jessen, 49, was presented with his award by Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung. The awards are jointly organised by The Business Times and DHL Express. About 600 business leaders attended the ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia last night.

