Four clinch Singapore Business Awards

The winners of the Singapore Business Awards 2017 are (from left) Mr Heinrich Jessen, chairman of Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), Businessman of the Year 2016; Mr Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer, Singapore Airlines Group, Outstanding Chief Executive
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
1 hour ago

The winners of the Singapore Business Awards 2017 are (from left) Mr Heinrich Jessen, chairman of Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), Businessman of the Year 2016; Mr Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer, Singapore Airlines Group, Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year 2016; Mr Quek Chin Yeow, deputy chairman, Sotheby's Asia, and chairman of International Jewellery, Sotheby's Asia, Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year 2016; and Mr Wu Hsioh Kwang, founder of Straco Corporation Limited, which bagged The Enterprise Award 2016. Mr Jessen, 49, was presented with his award by Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung. The awards are jointly organised by The Business Times and DHL Express. About 600 business leaders attended the ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia last night.

SEE BUSINESS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Four clinch Singapore Business Awards'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping