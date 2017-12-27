First Sponsor expands in Europe with $88m buy

Mainboard-listed First Sponsor Group is expanding its presence in Europe with its second acquisition in Amsterdam, two weeks after it made a move to buy a hotel in Germany.

The investment holding company that develops and sells residential and commercial properties in China and the Netherlands has proposed to acquire a second office building in Amsterdam's central business district for €55.5 million (S$88.4 million), which includes transaction costs, through a wholly owned subsidiary.

The proposed deal is for the majority apartment rights of Meerparc, a mixed-use office property.

"Meerparc is a five-storey strata-titled freehold property located in the South Axis, the main central business district of Amsterdam. The multi-tenanted property with a substantial office component is situated right next to the Zuiderhof I building, the group's first office property investment in the Netherlands acquired in early 2015 (as member of a consortium)," said First Sponsor in a filing with the bourse operator yesterday.

It added that similar to Zuiderhof I, which is fully let to a reputable law firm, the anchor tenant of Meerparc is DLA Piper Nederland. The tenancy has a relatively long remaining lease.

The property's site area stands at 9,744 sq m. It has about 12,200 sq m of office area, 4,618 sq m of retail or commercial area, and 218 carpark spaces. The remaining 772 sq m of retail or commercial area and 15 carpark spaces in Meerparc are owned by third parties.

First Sponsor, an associate of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, said Meerparc's weighted average lease term is five years and it has a 73 per cent occupancy rate.

Group chief executive Neo Teck Pheng said the expanded presence "will further enhance the recurrent income of the group".

He added that Meerparc's prime location and freehold tenure mean that the property has good redevelopment potential.

Earlier this month, First Sponsor, together with key shareholders City Developments and Tai Tak Estates, announced they would be buying the Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel in Germany for about €85 million. This proposed purchase is carried out through a joint venture partnership, and the deal is expected to be completed late this month or early next month.

Shares of First Sponsor closed down one cent to $1.38 yesterday.