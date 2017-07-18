First Reit's DPU for 2nd quarter up 1.4%

First Reit has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.14 cents in the second quarter, up 1.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Gross revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose 3.3 per cent to $27.5 million, year on year, owing mainly to the full-quarter contribution from Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo, which was acquired in December last year.

Net property income rose 3.2 per cent year on year to $27.2 million in the three months ended June 30.

This was boosted by Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo as well as higher rental income from the trust's existing portfolio.

Income available for distribution was $16.6 million, up 2.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Mr Victor Tan, acting chief executive officer of Reit manager Bowsprit Capital Corporation, said in a statement: "With our sponsor, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's strong pipeline of over 40 healthcare assets in Indonesia for acquisition, the trust plans to acquire one or two high-quality properties this year to further boost our income stream."

First Reit also expects Singapore's growing ageing population to support demand for nursing homes.

AT A GLANCE REVENUE: $27.5 million (+3.3%) DISTRIBUTABLE AMOUNT: $16.6 million (+2.5%) DPU: 2.14 cents (+1.4%)

Mr Tan said: "The trust owns three nursing homes in Singapore and we are on constant lookout for opportunities here, either through acquisitions or asset enhancement initiatives of existing assets to optimise their value. To which, we added a new extension building to The Lentor Residence in 2013."

Second-quarter earnings per unit was 1.87 cents, up from 1.84 cents a year earlier. Net asset value per unit was 100.41 cents as at June 30, down from 100.79 cents as at Dec 31. The 2.14 cents DPU will be paid on Aug 28.

On an annualised basis, the latest distribution represents a yield of 6.4 per cent, based on the closing price of $1.34 as at June 30, First Reit said.

The counter closed half a cent or 0.37 per cent lower at $1.335 yesterday.

First Reit has a portfolio of 18 properties across Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea, after acquiring nine hospitals, one integrated hospital and mall and one integrated hospital and hotel in the last seven years.

Its total assets under management stand at $1.27 billion.

First Reit had a gearing ratio of 31 per cent as at June 30, with 90.9 per cent of debt on a fixed rate basis.