Facebook plans more revenue streams as earnings soar

SAN FRANCISCO • While Facebook continues to rake in money from mobile advertising, the company is sowing the seeds for other ways to generate revenue - in video, virtual reality and messaging.

After a better-than-expected quarterly performance, with sales jumping 51 per cent to US$8.81 billion (S$12.4 billion), the world's largest social media company stood by its plans to invest aggressively in hiring engineers and building data centres.

Five years after filing its initial public offering, Facebook's business is set to diversify from News Feed advertising into a number of other areas, many of which will require the company to create markets around user activities that are not common yet.

That could include playing with virtual reality headsets, communicating with business bots on its Messenger chat application or coming to Facebook's new video tab to explore short-form entertainment.

In its push to expand to video, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company will have to partner others or pay for content, which will fill the "video" tab on Facebook's mobile app.

Then, people will visit to keep up to date on their favourite show, or posts from public figures and friends.

51% Increase in Facebook's quarterly sales, to US$8.81 billion.

"That's a pretty different intent than how people come to Facebook today," said Mr Zuckerberg.

It is one of many ways the company is building video into its products. "I see video as a megatrend on the same order as mobile," Mr Zuckerberg said.

Facebook has solidified its position as No. 2 in the market for mobile advertising, behind Alphabet's Google, and reported on Wednesday that it made 84 per cent of its revenue that way in the fourth quarter.

The company last year started selling more marketing spots on Instagram, its photo-sharing app that now has more than 600 million users.

Meanwhile, in messaging, Facebook leads, with its Messenger and WhatsApp properties each serving more than 1 billion monthly users.

About a billion messages get sent every month between users and businesses on Messenger, but making money from those relationships is still in the "very early stages", said Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook's revenue gains had been expected to slow this year because the company said it won't keep increasing the percentage of advertisements shown in users' News Feeds.

That means it is leaning on other growing areas, like Instagram, and new forms of advertising, such as those placed in live video.

The company has also said that it plans to substantially raise its spending on new data centres and engineers.

Mr Zuckerberg showed no interest in speeding up the timeline for Facebook's long-term projects, especially virtual reality, which is part of his 10-year plan.

"I don't think that there is really a strategy to pull this in from 10 years to five, I just think it's going to be a 10-year thing," he said.

"I would ask for the patience of the investor community in doing that because we're going to invest a lot in this, and it's not going to return or be really profitable for us for quite a while."

BLOOMBERG