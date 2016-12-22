Ezra gets SGX nod to postpone AGM

SINGAPORE - Ezra Holdings has been granted permission by the Singapore Exchange to extend its annual general meeting by two months following a delay in the release of the group's results for the financial year ended Aug 31, 2016.

In a release issued on Thursday, Ezra said the SGX approval is subject to several conditions. The group is also required to convene its AGM by Feb 28, 2017.

Mainboard-listed Ezra had posted a net loss of US$339.6 million for its fourth quarter on huge impairments and provisions.