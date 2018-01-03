Ezion rejigs senior management team

Beleaguered marine group Ezion Holdings has shaken up its senior management team as it battles to get back on an even keel.

Ezion said yesterday that the re-organisation will allow the group to better manage its challenges and re-engineer for growth.

The reshuffle, which has already taken effect, involves role changes for existing staff as well as the hiring of new employees.

Mr Peter Lee Kon Meng has switched from chief operating officer to deputy chief executive to help the chief executive with strategic management.

Mr Eng Chiaw Koon, managing director of AusGroup and a director of special projects with Ezion, was appointed as a company consultant.

Ezion also named Mr Paul Goon Fook Wye as group chief financial officer and joint company secretary.

He was chief financial officer and joint company secretary of Charisma Energy Services.

Mr David Poh Leong Ching has been re-designated as chief business development officer or country head for operations in China.

Mr Lawrence Chan Kong Meng was redesignated as chief corporate development officer and group general counsel. He will spearhead commercial and corporate development activities and provide legal oversight.

Mr Cheah Boon Pin was appointed chief risk officer or chief strategy officer and will relinquish his role as group chief financial officer and joint company secretary.

Ezion is restructuring its debt as it seeks leeway to tide over what could be the last leg of a multi-year offshore and marine downturn.

The firm won a landslide vote in November from holders of six series of notes and perpetuals worth $575 million.

It is expected to seek shareholder approval for its debt revamp exercise at an extraordinary general meeting later this month.