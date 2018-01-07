Experts to discuss multi-asset investing at seminar

The vexed question of how ageing societies like Singapore can fund their retirement is being tackled head-on at a seminar here on Thursday.

Financial experts at the annual UOB Investment Outlook Seminar - The Year Ahead, will touch on why investors can consider multi-asset strategies that adopt a flexible approach to gaining exposure to income-generating assets with lower overall volatility.

Unlike portfolios that comprise only equities and bonds, multi-asset investing aims to achieve risk-adjusted returns by diversifying into a wider range of asset classes. These asset classes include real estate investment trusts (Reits), convertible bonds, preferred securities and currencies.

As the performance of different asset classes varies and is dependent on market trends, a multi-asset fund enables investors to target the most attractive assets at any given time. By actively managing risk, this also means that losses from the adverse performance of any particular asset class or single asset fund are offset.

The four panellists are: Mr Suan Teck Kin, head of global economics and markets research, UOB; Mr John Doyle, chief investment officer (equities and multi-assets), UOB Asset Management; Ms Joyce Lim, head of group wealth management funds and advisory head of personal financial services at UOB; and Mr Scott Geary, senior managing director, partner and head of global relationship group Asia-Pacific at Wellington Management.

The seminar - with The Straits Times as its official media partner - will be moderated by Sunday Times Invest editor Lorna Tan. It is by invitation only to regional customers, retail distributors and institutional clients.

Mr Doyle notes that a multi-asset fund that adopts a flexible asset-allocation approach may reduce the risk of losses incurred from volatile market conditions.

"It also generally provides a more steady and regular return over time, which helps to address the concern of a shortfall in savings at retirement. Further, multi-asset funds are able to balance the volatility in risk assets, such as equities, with a tactical allocation to safer ones in line with macro market conditions and the investor's underlying risk profile," he said.

Multi-asset funds, such as UOB Asset Management's United Income Focus Trust (UIFT), make for an all-weather solution for investors to generate income and to achieve capital appreciation and stable returns, adds Mr Doyle.

The UIFT aims to provide regular income to investors with a secondary focus on capital appreciation over the medium to long term by investing globally in a diversified set of traditional (such as equities and fixed-income securities) and alternative asset classes (including Reits, convertible bonds, preferred securities and currencies).

The fund's diversified allocation reduces portfolio volatility and mitigates the impact of economic downturns while dynamically taking advantage of market opportunities, said Mr Doyle.

The seminar will also cover how institutional investors are navigating the investment landscape.