Exchanging trade documents across borders GeTS easier

A new trade services platform has been launched to facilitate the electronic exchange of trade documents across borders - a timely move given the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region.

Global e-Trade Services, or GeTS, is centred on a single electronic window that connects to various foreign businesses and government agencies, allowing companies to clear customs more quickly and efficiently.

This will translate into time and cost savings for companies, noted Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, at the launch yesterday.

Dr Koh said the value of global trade has more than doubled, from US$6.5 trillion in 2000 to US$16.6 trillion (S$23.4 trillion) in 2015. "Despite recent uncertainties arising from protectionist sentiments and economic headwinds, global trade is not expected to dampen significantly."

The growth of e-commerce is also expected to underpin the continued rise in global trade, he added. "Industry experts have estimated that South-east Asia's e-commerce market will surpass US$25 billion in revenue by 2020, more than double the total revenue in 2015."

This explosion in e-commerce is also one reason why a platform such as GeTS is so important now, Dr Koh said.

The growth in e-commerce trade has been accompanied by an increase in a large number of smaller and lower-value consignments that require just-in-time delivery.

"Traditional manual documentation will become increasingly cumbersome and time-consuming for e-commerce traders, and could impede the flow of goods across borders," he noted.

"For regulatory agencies, the increased volume of trade documents for processing will create additional pressure on limited resources."

To support the growth of e-commerce trade, it is important for Singapore to have the right infrastructure that can ensure reliable, efficient and speedy customs clearance while ensuring compliance with various regulatory requirements, he said.

Dr Koh also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between GeTS and the Singapore Logistics Association to develop a pan-regional business-to-business platform that facilitates collaboration between members of Asean logistics associations.

With linkages to 500 freight forwarders and 1,300 counterparties in various Asean countries, companies can reduce inefficiencies from manual correspondence and transmit their trade documents through a single digital platform that would help speed up customs clearance.

This will allow companies within the region to move their goods across regional borders in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, Dr Koh said.