Enough hospital insurance? Check again

Some people believe they have enough protection once they buy an insurance policy but this may not be the case; ignorance is not bliss when there's a price to pay for it.

Consider the example of a friend of mine who had a rude shock when a three-day stay at a private hospital to treat a bacterial infection cost her $10,732.

She had expected her insurer to cover the bill entirely. After all, she has a private hospital Integrated Shield Plan that has an as-charged feature. She is also covered for both the deductible and the co-insurance components.

In a nutshell, the as-charged feature - offered in all private Shield plans - removes the benefit limits on the amount that can be claimed each day for hospital stays and procedures.

This means hospitalisation expenses will be covered according to what is billed. By contrast, traditional plans come with specific sub-limits, such as specified dollar benefits for room and board.

Of course, you are still subject to the plan's deductible and co-insurance (unless you have a rider), and annual limits.

The deductible refers to the first layer of charges that the policyholder has to bear. Depending on the type of plan, the deductible is typically about $2,000 to $3,000. The co-insurance component means that the policyholder shares part of the cost of the bill, usually 10 per cent over and above the deductible.



Some insurers provide "riders" that cover either both or one of the components. You can use only cash to pay the rider premiums.

To my friend's dismay, her insurer said it would cover only 60 per cent of the bill, leaving her to fork out 40 per cent or $4,293.

It turned out that her private Shield plan allows her to stay in a "standard ward" in either a private or restructured hospital but she was in an "executive suite" at the private hospital.

That meant higher costs such as a room rate of about $1,100 a night while a "single room" would have cost $649, according to the hospital's website.

My friend recalled that when she visited the accident & emergency department of the private hospital, she was told that only the VIP rooms were available.

With a high fever and suffering from severe bouts of vomiting, her first thought was to get medical help. At the back of her mind, she knew her hospitalisation policy had an as-charged feature. So she was admitted to an executive suite room where she stayed for three days.

Little did she know that the reality was far from what she had thought, namely that her insurer would cover her hospitalisation bill completely.

She realised later - albeit too late - that even though the executive suite is a single room, it carries a different definition from a "standard ward" as stated in her 31-page policy contract.

As her illness had come about immediately after a four-day stay in Hong Kong where she attended a conference, she was advised by her friend to submit a claim for the 40 per cent of her hospitalisation bill to her travel insurer.

If you sustained an injury or fell sick while overseas and did not seek medical treatment there, you have up to 72 hours once back in Singapore to seek treatment and then claim these expenses.

So she might still be able to get full insurance cover for her hospital stay after all.

But my friend still wonders if the private hospital was indeed so full that only VIP rooms were available at the time of her hospitalistion.

Still, there is a lesson for us all: Be more aware of your insurance cover and understand what the various terms and conditions mean. Before visiting a private hospital, you may wish to check the availability of rooms and if it is covered by your insurance plan ahead of time.

Thankfully, my 77-year-old mother's recent hospitalisation was a more predictable one when it came to the claims experience.

In September, she was hospitalised for full knee replacement surgery at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) with the bill coming to a cool $21,156. My family, however, did not have to pay a single cent.

Mum has a private Integrated Shield Plan as well as a rider, which covers the deductible and co-insurance portions of the bill.

Before the surgery, my mum was complaining of leg pain when she tried to walk for more than the distance between two bus stops. She was diagnosed with osteoporosis and a degeneration of her knee cap.

A full replacement of her right knee was recommended and on Sept 9, she underwent a two-hour operation at SGH. In all, she was hospitalised for four days in a Class A1 ward.

My mother has an Enhanced IncomeShield Advantage plan, which means it covers Class A wards of government/restructured hospitals such as SGH and National University Hospital.

She could have opted to be hospitalised at a private hospital, but her insurer, NTUC Income, would then pay only up to 65 per cent of the hospitalisation bill.

I asked Income to prepare a letter of guarantee (LOG) before Mum's admission. This document is usually prepared by the insurer to inform the hospital to waive the admission deposit and that the insurer will pay the medical bill of the patient capped at a certain amount.

By doing so, the patient need not cough up a deposit upon admission nor pay the bill on discharge. Instead it gets settled directly by the insurer.

The LOG stated that any payment under the guarantee is subject to the total amount that the patient is entitled to claim under her plan. And any balance due on the final bill that is unpaid by Income must be claimed directly from the patient. The LOG also listed the list of conditions/treatments that it will not cover, such as mental illness, cosmetic surgery and so on.

I understand that it is up to the hospital to recognise the letter. Though restructured hospitals would typically accept the terms, there are some private hospitals that still insist on a deposit upon admission and payment of the hospital bill upon discharge, from the patient.

In such cases, the patient has to pay first and then seek reimbursement from the insurer.

In the case of my mother's IncomeShield, it also covered the costs incurred during her outpatient visits to the hospital three months before and after the hospitalisation. I have kept the invoices from these outpatient visits, including the physiotherapy sessions that she is still undergoing and will be seeking reimbursement from Income.

By clarifying how much of Mum's estimated hospital bill can be reimbursed by her insurance plan and checking the LOG ahead of her admission, I was able to ascertain if her operation would be covered and that the insurer would pay for the bill directly.

It took some time and effort on my part to do that, but it is small change when we consider the peace of mind it provides.