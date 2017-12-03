Eight ways to save in this season of spending

The festive season is upon us and it is all too easy to get carried away with the spirit of giving to the point where we can endanger our financial goals.

But by exercising some prudence and having a plan before you start your Christmas shopping, you can save yourself from an unpleasant shock when the credit card bills land in the new year.

The Sunday Times highlights eight budgeting tips for your year-end holiday spending.

1. Making a list and checking it twice

Having a list lets you monitor if you are keeping within your budget.

Mr Desmond Tan, head of group lifestyle financing at OCBC Bank, says it is prudent to draw up a budget as well as a list of loved ones and friends whom you are shopping for.

"This will allow you to work within your budget and have a rough gauge of how much can be spent on each person. This also helps you to avoid getting carried away with the season's promotions, which might lead to overspending," says Mr Tan.

One way of keeping a log of your holiday spending is to use budget apps like Wally and Mint, which can be downloaded on your mobile phone.

United Overseas Bank says that it is important to set aside a fixed budget for the festive season, stick to it, and pay your credit card bills in full.

2. Shopping for discounts and promotions

Once the list has been decided, look for stores with promotions.

And why wait to shop only in December? Get an early start and buy whenever there are discounts throughout the year, if the items you want have a long shelf life.

Spending spike in November and December

The end of the year is always a busy time as we prepare for the holiday season, so it is no surprise the three local banks have seen an uptick in consumer spending. Mr Anthony Seow, head of cards and unsecured loans at DBS Bank, tells The Sunday Times that it generally sees card spending increase significantly in November and December compared with average outlay in earlier months. "Monthly sales during the (year-end) holiday season are, on average, 20 per cent higher compared with monthly sales during the January to October period," he says. "In addition, spend in foreign currencies (from travel or online purchases from overseas sites) tends to increase at an even higher rate, and the proportion of our customer's spend on foreign currencies goes up as a result." Mr Desmond Tan, OCBC Bank's head of group lifestyle financing, anticipates a double-digit percentage increase in credit card spending for the festive season compared with last year, especially on dining at hotels and beauty-related gifts. He attributes the increase to the promotions and offerings provided by OCBC's partners. "Some exclusive offers, such as the OCBC card member deals offered at Robinson's signature Black Friday event, which saw a tremendous response... incentivised customers to spend on friends and family," he says. "This year's positive economic growth sentiments and the end-of-year festive mood have all played a significant role in the upward spending trend." United Overseas Bank says its card members typically spend more in November and December. Last year, total retail spending rose 40 per cent while travel outlay increased 15 per cent and dining was up 13 per cent. "We expect this trend to repeat in 2017, especially as consumers look to stretch their holiday dollar by taking advantage of dining deals and shopping and travel bargains," says a UOB spokesman. He adds: "Online spending increased more than 20 per cent in the first 10 months of this year. "We are also seeing more customers take advantage of deals and discounts arising from year-end online retail campaigns, such as Singles Day, Black Friday and the upcoming 12.12 Shopping Day." Lorna Tan

Besides store promotions, look out for credit card discounts and rebates as well.

Mr Tan advises that using the right credit card at the right store can earn a customer more points or rebates.

The same goes for peak season travels. Whether it is flights, accommodation or places of attraction, avoid paying the higher prices that come with last-minute bookings during peak seasons like Christmas and the New Year.

All it takes is a little more planning to save on these travel costs.

3. Using your reward points

UOB says that it is timely for customers to redeem reward points for gifts. "During the year, you would have earned reward points on your card spend. Make sure you look at your card's reward catalogue and see if there are any items that you can 'purchase' as gifts for your family and friends," says a spokesman. "For example, you can redeem rewards through UOB's UNI$ programme for as little as 600 points."

OCBC Bank says it has numerous credit card promotions that shoppers can enjoy this season.

4. Saving on overseas buys

If you are making an overseas purchase - whether while travelling or making a purchase online - you will sometimes get the option of paying in Singdollars or in the local currency. Where possible, always try to pay in the local currency. For example, if you are asked by a store based in the United States if you want to pay in US dollars or Singdollars, pick greenbacks. This is because the exchange rate used in such situations is set by the merchant and is usually not favourable.

Additional fees may be charged by the card networks as well, says Mr Anthony Seow, head of cards and unsecured loans at DBS Bank.

5. Looking for online deals

It does not take much effort and time to shop for online coupons and deals before the real shopping begins. The savings will go a long way to help you stretch your dollar and keep within your budget.

With the prevalence of online shopping deals, more people will be visiting websites instead of malls for Christmas gifts. Start early to ensure that your orders are delivered in time, says OCBC's Mr Tan.

6. Consolidating your spend for higher rewards

As you plan what you are going to buy, think about the rewards you want to earn and consolidate your spending to the card that rewards you the fastest.

For example, if you love to travel, putting your Christmas spending on your UOB PRVI Miles card will give you the fastest air miles earn rate in the market, says a UOB spokesman.

7. Reviewing your financial plan

The year-end period is a good time to review our financial goals and investment portfolios, and make necessary changes for the new year ahead.

Mr Thomas Tan, head of wealth advisory and specialists at OCBC, says it is timely to do some financial "housekeeping" as we step closer to the end of 2017.

"I would encourage investors to review their financial goals and make necessary adjustment as their circumstances may have changed over the course of the year.

"This year, both bond and equity markets have done well, but investors should not be complacent about the markets," he adds.

"A regular review of their investment portfolios is, therefore, crucial to help position their portfolios for the new year."

8. Saving on personal income tax

With a few weeks to go before the end of the year, if you are keen to make top-ups to your Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) and Central Provident Fund, do so before Dec 31.

SRS is a voluntary savings programme to encourage consumers to save for retirement while enjoying tax savings, as every dollar contributed to the account reduces your taxable income by the amount contributed.

These are two avenues you can use to save towards your golden years and enjoy tax relief at the same time. However, do bear in mind that there will be a new $80,000-per-year cap on the total amount of personal income tax relief an individual can claim, from year of assessment 2018.

Ms P'ing Lim, head of deposits and secured lending at DBS, says: "If you have disposable income and wish to grow your retirement savings, it is highly recommended that you start an SRS account.

"With SRS, you can enjoy tax relief - every dollar deposited into your SRS account reduces your taxable income by a dollar, up to a contribution cap of $15,300 for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and $35,700 for foreigners."

