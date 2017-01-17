Will Singapore's early export recovery be 'Trumped'?: Analysts' quick takes

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 9.4 per cent from a year ago, above median market forecasts of 5.8 per cent growth. The strong performance comes after the 11.5 per cent jump in NODX in November.

Here are some quick reactions from analysts:

ANZ economist Ng Weiwen: Will green shoots in Singapore's NODX be Trumped?

Given Singapore is the canary in the coal mine, today's positive NODX print corroborates with recent trade data which showed a notable rebound in exports in most Asian countries. This suggests the tentative end of the trade recession which has plagued the region since late 2014.

The rebound is broad based, electronics as well as petrochemicals. Electronic exports are supported by strong semiconductor production and an increase in chip prices. Petrochem exports have also been buoyed by the recovery in oil prices, especially after Opec reached agreement on production cuts.

While this development is encouraging, we are cognisant of the risk that the rebound in NODX is in its nascent stage and could be dampened or even derailed by geopolitical tensions and rise in protectionism.

In particular, we think the risk of US-Sino trade tensions has increased. Any loss of momentum in China's trade will have repercussions across the rest of Asia. Furthermore, if President Trump does manage to undertake a sharply protectionist trade policy stance, levy extra taxes on US importers and label major trade partners as currency manipulators, this may well attract retaliatory measures from trading partners and exacerbate trade tensions.

Consequently, these dynamics would be negative for Singapore who is still wedded to the old export model and is the Asean economy most leveraged to the global trade cycle.