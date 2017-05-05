What's News: May 5, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore's digital plan for Asean

Singapore will make the digital economy a key focus when it takes over chairmanship of the Asean regional bloc next year, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang. It will also work to improve trade facilitation across the region.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Arms smuggled into Malaysia

An ISIS terror cell smuggled weapons into Malaysia from southern Thailand and stockpiled them for about a year in preparation for attacks, Malaysian police said, following the arrest of six people in a nationwide swoop. However, the authorities fear there are more weapons that have not been found.

WORLD

Macron shines in TV debate

French centrist Emmanuel Macron was the winner in a hot-tempered television debate with far-right presidential rival Marine Le Pen, according to a poll, underlining his status as the favourite in the race. In a broadcast watched by 16.5 million people, the candidates clashed over terrorism, the economy and Europe in their last face-to-face encounter before the election on Sunday.

WORLD

China, N. Korea media clash

Chinese and North Korean media are feuding after Pyongyang's official news agency issued a harsh critique of the North's chief ally. The Korean Central News Agency accused Beijing of "dancing to the tune of the US", while China's Global Times dismissed the broadside.

OPINION

An idea worth floating

Demand for data storage is going up, but data storage centres need a lot of cooling, which Singapore's humid climate is not suited for. But what if it can offer floating data centres that could give a new lease of life to underutilised shipyards, says Lim Soon Heng.

HOME

Navy's hopes in a time capsule

A book compiling the hopes and aspirations of the men and women of the Republic of Singapore Navy will be sealed in a time capsule by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today as part of celebrations marking the navy's 50th anniversary.

HOME

Chef jailed over upskirt videos

A chef was jailed for 12 months yesterday for taking upskirt videos of unsuspecting women at City Hall MRT Station and the shopping centre where he worked. Malaysian Thian Kit Siong, 33, once followed a victim for almost an hour and took eight videos of her.

BUSINESS

SingPost rapped for lapses

Regulators have publicly reprimanded Singapore Post following a special audit that uncovered corporate governance issues at the company. This comes more than a year after SingPost admitted it made an "administrative oversight" over its purchase of freight forwarder FS Mackenzie.

SPORT

No-go for S'pore Athletics EGM

Less than a fortnight after the announcement of snap polls to elect new leaders, the Singapore Athletics' extraordinary general meeting slated for today now seems unlikely to happen. The about-turn comes after consultations with International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang.



LIFE

Sheeran to perform in S'pore

Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11. Tickets are priced from $108 to $248 and will go on sale on May 11 at 10am, through Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.com). The singer was last in Singapore in 2015 and performed to a sold-out audience at The Star Theatre.

