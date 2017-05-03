What's News: May 03, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Manufacturing up again

The improving global economy has helped lift Singapore's manufacturing sector, with the purchasing managers' index logging its eighth straight month of expansion in April. The index came in at 51.1 last month, a slight dip from March's 51.2 reading.

HOME

'Shortage of skills, not jobs'

Unemployment may rise because of a shortage of skills rather than jobs, as technology continues to transform industry, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say at Republic Polytechnic's graduation ceremony, urging graduates to be passionate and adaptable.

WORLD

May in the lead but risks ahead

British Prime Minister Theresa May has embarked on her first formal week of campaigning for a general election on June 8 with a seemingly unassailable lead over the main opposition Labour Party. But surveys indicate that support for Labour is rising. What's more, the Conservatives' huge lead carries the risk of breeding voter apathy, which could skew the result.

WORLD

Why Duterte is 'too busy'

There is likely more to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he might be "too busy" to accept Mr Donald Trump's invitation to visit Washington, say analysts. Skipping the trip would spare him from human rights protests in the US.

OPINION

Transforming retail landscape

Singapore's retail scene can remake itself by tapping technology and creating new experiences for shoppers, writes real estate consultant Christine Li. She discusses new trends such as the use of AI, and how big US retailers are using virtual and augmented reality to attract consumers.

HOME

Budget carriers turn up heat

Long-haul budget flights could put pressure on other industry players to offer better deals. Analysts said this following the move by European budget airline Norwegian to fly the longest long-haul budget flight between London and Singapore from September.

HOME

Singapore's first healing park

The National Parks Board is designing a 1.5ha park for the Woodlands Health Campus which will open in 2022. A team worked with the hospital's therapists and observed the needs of patients who are frail or have dementia when creating the design of the park.

BUSINESS

Record earnings for DBS

DBS Group Holdings lifted earnings to record levels in the first quarter, thanks to good performances by businesses such as wealth management. Net profit inched up 1 per cent to $1.21 billion, setting a new benchmark for quarterly earnings.

SPORT

Reds boost position with win

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a sensational bicycle kick as the Reds strengthened their grip on third place in the Premier League by winning 1-0 against Watford on Monday.

The victory means that Liverpool will be assured of qualifying for the Champions League if they win their remaining three league matches.

LIFE

Moonlight and Oscar

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins says despite his movie's Best Picture Oscar win, it is still too early to tell if the #OscarsSoWhite protest, which sparked demographic changes to the Academy's voter make-up, had a permanent effect. The movie opened in Singapore last week.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Slurp up the soba

It is customary in Japan to make a slurping noise when eating soba, says chef Osamu Tagata, who demonstrates how to make the noodles. http://str.sg/makesoba

VIDEO

Move with the times

See how old-school Singapore companies, such as Poh Kim Video and Far East Flora, have adapted and upgraded themselves. http://str.sg/oldschoolfirms