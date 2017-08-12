What's News: August 12, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Economy grows 2.9% in Q2

The economy is on a stronger footing, with signs the pick-up in trade is lifting more sectors, economists say as the Trade and Industry Ministry narrowed its forecast range for growth this year to 2 per cent to 3 per cent, from 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The economy grew 2.9 per cent in the second quarter.



PHOTO: TWITTER.COM/MYKAMARUL



TOP OF THE NEWS

Ship at new Middle Rocks base

A Malaysian navy ship berthed for the first time at the country's newest maritime base off Johor on Thursday (above), 10 days after the Sultan of Johor opened the base on the Middle Rocks outcrop. The rocky outcrop was awarded to Malaysia in 2008 by the International Court of Justice, which handed nearby Pedra Branca to Singapore at the same time.

WORLD

China defends military moves

China's air force chief defended military manoeuvres in the Sea of Japan, saying the waters did not belong to Tokyo, after a Japanese defence review warned of increasing Chinese military activity there. Japan worries that China's probing of its air defences is part of a push to extend its military influence in the East China Sea and western Pacific.

WORLD

EU meeting over tainted eggs

The European Union has called an emergency meeting to stop "blaming and shaming" over the insecticide-tainted eggs scandal as it emerged that the crisis had spread to Asia. Hong Kong, Switzerland and 15 EU countries are said to have received eggs contaminated with the chemical fipronil.

OPINION

Stop stereotyping diabetics

In the war on diabetes, Dr Chong Siow Ann says it is time to stop blaming sufferers for supposedly having brought the condition on themselves through laziness, bad habits, or both. They need understanding, he writes.

HOME

S'pore tops Net speed tests

Singapore is tops in fixed broadband speed, according to two closely followed global indices - Britain-based Web consultancy firm Cable.co.uk's report and US-based Ookla's Net Index, which also ranked it No. 4 for mobile broadband speeds.

HOME

Sats app makes travel easier

A new app by Sats gives travellers access to information on deals, attractions and flight schedules. It also allows Singaporeans to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when they travel overseas. Travel insurance can also be purchased via the app.

BUSINESS

Developers 'constrained'

Despite his growing confidence in the Singapore property market, City Developments executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng notes that developers are constrained by Qualifying Certificate penalties for unsold homes, which "are heavy and erode all profit".

SPORT

Olesen, Kisner share lead

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and American Kevin Kisner shared a one-stroke lead after the first round of golf's PGA Championship on Thursday. Golf stars Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy had slow starts, both five strokes behind.

LIFE

DP Architects marks 50 years

DP Architects has been behind some of Singapore's most iconic buildings, including People's Park Complex in Chinatown. As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, it is holding a seven-week exhibition of its biggest milestones.

PANORAMA

Hey, that's me at NDP

If you were at Wednesday's National Day Parade, spot yourself in this high-resolution Gigapixel image. str.sg/ndptagme

VIDEO

Farewell show

An exhibition by ailing freelance photographer Alan Lee showcases images of his fellow hospice residents. str.sg/alanlee

What it should have been

The Singapore Medical Council's (SMC) letter, "Paediatrician's actions fell short of standard of care", published in the Forum page on Aug 1, was wrongly edited to say it was "the Disciplinary Tribunal's and not the SMC's expert, Associate Professor Chao Sing Ming", who wrote that Dr Chia Foong Lin's management of the patient "amounted to serious negligence".

It was the Disciplinary Tribunal and not the expert which wrote in its judgment that Dr Chia's management "amounted to serious negligence".

We are sorry for the error.