What's News: April 19, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Clusters to drive economy

The next phase of Singapore's economic transformation will involve deepening linkages between complementary industries by grouping them into clusters, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The aim is to position Singapore as a key node for technology, innovation and enterprise in Asia and the world.

Peace in sight for two Koreas?

The two Koreas may discuss a peace deal that will finally lead to the formal end of the state of war between them for the past 68 years. The issue apparently is on the agenda at what would be the third inter-Korean leaders' summit next Friday. The move marks a big step towards denuclearisation.

WORLD

Trump pledges to help Abe

United States President Donald Trump extended a helping hand to beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the first day of their two-day summit in Florida, assuring him that he would raise the issue of Japanese abductees when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

UN team fired at in Douma

A United Nations security team was fired at on Tuesday while on a reconnaissance mission in the Syrian town of Douma to prepare for the deployment of experts investigating an alleged chemical attack, officials said. The security team had travelled to two sites in Douma, escorted by Russian security police.

OPINION

Privacy key in car camera issue

Rules are needed to safeguard passenger privacy if cabbies and private-hire car drivers are allowed to install passenger-facing cameras, says senior tech correspondent Irene Tham.

HOME

Robots to help SCDF fight fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force plans to deploy robots to help its officers tackle emergencies. At its annual workplan seminar yesterday, it launched innovations such as the Red Rhino Robot, a portable robot equipped with compressed air foam.

HOME

Noodle war in Tanjong Katong?

The famous Eng's wonton noodle eatery in Tanjong Katong has reopened for business after renovations, but it will have a rival next month when another Eng's opens just doors away. The new business will be helmed by the son of the original eatery's founder.

BUSINESS

Bias against age, disabilities

Ageism and inclusion of people with disabilities remain top issues in the workplace in Singapore, a survey of over a 100 human resource leaders for large companies and SMEs has shown. The results were released at a panel discussion yesterday which included top HR executives.

SPORT

Li-Ning extends sponsorship

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) announced yesterday that sports apparel and equipment-maker Li-Ning has extended its sponsorship of the association. The new four-year deal is valued at $5 million. Li-Ning will continue to be SBA's key sponsor for the national players and the Singapore Open in July.

LIFE

Hard look at US healthcare

New medical drama The Resident features a bungling surgeon who routinely kills patients and then covers it up, and a healthcare system more worried about its bottom line than saving lives. Its creator says the idea was to expose problems in American healthcare.

VIDEO

Fighting fit

Discipline is paramount for professional boxer Muhammad Ridhwan ahead of a high-stakes bout tomorrow. http://str.sg/ophd

VIDEO

Goodbye, Shanghai Dolly

Club-goers bid farewell to Singapore's longest-running and largest live Mandopop music venue over the weekend. http://str.sg/opxW