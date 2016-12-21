Wage Credit payouts: Jan 16 cut-off to pay CPF

SINGAPORE - Employers are reminded to pay their workers' Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions on time in order to receive government payments under the Wage Credit Scheme.

They must make the full CPF contributions for their eligible employees by Jan 16 next year so as to receive the fourth tranche of payouts in March.

To qualify for the March payout, employers must also have given their Singaporean employees a wage increase of at least S$50 in 2016 and/or have sustained the wage increases (at least S$50) previously given to employees in 2015.

Employers do not need to apply to receive the WCS payouts. They will receive letters from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) by March informing them of the amount of WCS payout they will be given.

The payouts will be credited directly into the employers' bank accounts or issued as cheques to them.

The Wage Credit Scheme was introduced in the 2013 Budget to help companies cope with rising wages in a tight labour market and share productivity gains with their employees. It was set to expire in 2015.

The Government extended the scheme for two more years, until 2017, to give businesses more time to adjust to rising wages.

Under this extended scheme, the Government co-funds 20 per cent of the wage increases given to Singaporean employees earning a gross monthly wage of S$4,000 and below.