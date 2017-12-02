UK factory growth at fastest clip in over 4 years

LONDON • British factories enjoyed their best month in more than four years last month, suggesting manufacturing will give a boost to the country's sluggish economy going into 2018, a survey showed yesterday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'Index jumped to 58.2 from an upwardly revised 56.6 in October, hitting its highest level since August 2013 and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

The survey was bolstered by surging orders at home and from Europe's recovering economy.

Overall, it added to signs that manufacturing could be a bright spot next year, when the slowdown in the overall economy is likely to deepen as Britain approaches its departure from the EU in March 2019.

Higher inflation - largely due to the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote last year - has pushed up costs for households and businesses this year, contributing to Britain's lagging economic performance, compared with European peers.

The latest survey also showed busy manufacturers were increasingly facing cost pressures caused by supply chain bottlenecks.

However, the weaker pound has helped many manufacturers to compete in export markets. Survey compiler IHS Markit's Rob Dobson said: "On its current course, manufacturing production is rising at a quarterly rate approaching 2 per cent, providing a real boost to the pace of broader economic expansion."

While yesterday's PMI will make welcome reading for policymakers, Britain's economy relies more on the services sector, which is nearly eight times larger than manufacturing. A PMI survey of the sector is due to be published on Tuesday.

The European Commission's gauge of British factory orders hit a 29-year high last month - but this was not enough to prevent a fall in wider economic sentiment due to a slowdown among services firms.

Last week, Britain's official budget forecasters slashed their forecasts for economic growth in the coming years as they turned more pessimistic about productivity.

Official figures on British manufacturing, which painted a gloomier view than PMI surveys for much of this year, have also now started to show improvement. Friday's PMI showed new factory orders piled in at the fastest pace in four years.

Producers of capital goods had a strong month, a good omen for Bank of England officials who think business investment will accelerate next year. Growth in new export orders also recovered after slowing for four months.

REUTERS