Tech Depot goes live to offer SMEs ready-to-go technology packages

SINGAPORE - The new Tech Depot went live on the SME Portal at the annual SME day event held at Resorts World on Thursday (April 20).

At the event, Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (industry), talked about how Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) currently "lack the capacity, resources and connections to partake in innovation and technology creation."

With this new platform, SMEs will be able to access readily adoptable technology solutions that are developed or pre-qualified by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), with Spring Singapore for funding support.

By accessing the Tech Depot found on the existing SME Portal hosted by Spring, firms can contact qualified vendors to provide them with the expertise they require for their business in areas such as customer management, data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

Thirty solutions are currently available, with more to come.

At the event, Mr Iswaran also touched on the T-Up initiative, where approximately 700 scientists and engineered have been seconded to work on over 600 projects since 2003.

This year, T-Up has expanded to include secondment of commercialisation experts who can help companies bring their products or services to the market.

