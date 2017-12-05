S'pore PMI expands for 15th straight month

The manufacturing sector logged another strong showing in the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - an early indicator of factory activity - which came in at 52.9 last month.

This marked its 15th straight month of expansion and was also the highest reading since December 2009. A reading of 50 and above indicates expansion.

Economists said the data points to continued strong growth in manufacturing - which makes up a fifth of the economy and has been its brightest spot this year.

