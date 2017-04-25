S'pore a leader in tax digitalisation: Expert

In an age where most things can be done online or at your fingertips, filing taxes in many countries still remains a cumbersome process.

A leading expert has urged global tax authorities to embrace digitalisation, saying that reducing the burden of compliance can lead to important economic gains, as businesses, individuals and tax administrations are freed up to pursue other activities.

"The integration of new technologies, for example, cloud computing, social media and mobile technology, is also rapidly changing many aspects of everyday lives and driving wider expectations," said Mr Peter Green, the head of the Forum on Tax Administration (FTA) secretariat at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Mr Green is in town for the OECD FTA e-Services and Digital Delivery Workshop being held here this week.

This is the first time that Singapore is hosting the workshop, which was held in Russia twice previously.

Mr Green said that the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) and Russia's tax authorities are among the leading administrations in the area of digital transformation.

Iras, for example, has brought together several initiatives under its programme for Leveraging Analytics, Design and Digitalisation, which includes piloting and then rolling out important simplifications to how employers submit employee records to Iras.

Iras has also been a leader in the use of mobile devices, allowing taxpayers to use e-Services to file tax returns, he said.

Mr Green noted that Iras' "outside-in" approach to better understand the needs and expectations of taxpayers exemplifies what other administrators should do.

Iras' revamped Tax Portal is a more intuitive and Web-responsive design for tax filing and other e-services because of this approach, he said, adding that it is also important for tax authorities to be agile.

"The pace of technological change means that huge infocomm technology projects may well be outdated by the time they arrive. Tax administrations are increasingly testing new initiatives through pilots and by phased introduction."