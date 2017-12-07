Speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Evonik, a speciality chemicals company based in Germany, is building its first research hub in Singapore, with operations expected to commence in 2018.

The hub, described as the "Asian platform for high impact research and development (R&D)", will focus on functional surfaces and additive manufacturing.

On Thursday (Dec 7), the company said that around 50 jobs on-site will be offered in the first development stage.

The development of the research hub is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board, which has been Evonik's partner in facilitating and growing its presence in Singapore over the past years.

The hub will be situated in Biopolis and will serve as a "hotspot for top local and international talents to develop a strong R&D ecosystem" in the region, the company said.

Claus Rettig, chairman of the board of management, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, said that the hub reflects the growing significance of Asia in the global innovation landscape.

The research hub will constitute a team of scientists and researchers from domain specialities.