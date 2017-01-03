Slow bill payments by Singapore firms hit 5-year high in 2016: Credit bureau

SINGAPORE - With the economy in the doldrums for most of last year, the payment performance of local firms in 2016 was the worst since 2011.

Slow payments have increased since 2014 and hit a new five-year high in 2016 at 44.71 per cent while prompt payments fell to a five-year low at 43.77 per cent, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau said on Tuesday (Jan 3).

For four consecutive quarters last year, prompt payments accounted for less than half of total payment transactions while slow payments made up more than two-fifths of all transactions, credit bureau data showed.

Prompt payment refers to cases where at least 90 per cent of total bills are paid within the agreed payment terms. Slow payment refers to cases where more than 50 per cent of total bills are paid later than the agreed credit terms.

The credit bureau compiles quarterly figures by monitoring more than 1.6 million payment transactions of firms here.

Going by individual sectors, quarter on quarter slow payments have improved slightly across all five industries in the October to December period of 2016. This stands in contrast to the previous quarter when slow payments deteriorated across all five industries. However, year on year payment delays continued to rise significantly for all five industries, said the credit bureau.

The construction sector registered the highest proportion of slow payments for the fourth consecutive quarter.