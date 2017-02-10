Singapore to release final Q4 and 2016 GDP figures on Feb 17

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will release the 2016 economic survey of Singapore on Feb 17 at 8am.

The report will give the final growth figures for the economy during the fourth quarter and whole of 2016, including detailed information on sectoral performance, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity.

Advance estimates released last month showed Singapore's economy grew a better-than-expected 1.8 per cent last year, above MTI's earlier announced growth forecast of 1.0 to 1.5 per cent.

Year on year, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.8 per cent for the October-December quarter, faster than the 1.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter, the estimates showed.

The economy also averted a technical recession in the fourth quarter as manufacturing output surged, with GDP expanding 9.1 per cent from the previous quarter, reversing a 1.9 per cent contraction.

