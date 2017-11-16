Singapore to release final Q3 GDP data on Nov 23

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will release the third quarter 2017 economic survey of Singapore on Nov 23.
Published
46 min ago
ann@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will release the third quarter 2017 economic survey of Singapore on Nov 23 at 8am.

The report will give the final growth figures for the economy for the July to September quarter, including detailed information on sectoral performance, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity.

Advance estimates released last month showed Singapore's economy grew a better-than-expected 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, the strongest pace since the first quarter of 2014, and much higher than growth of 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, thanks to manufacturing.

The Singapore economy could blow past government forecasts to bring 2017's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to between 3.4 per cent and 3.7 per cent, according to the latest Business Times-Singapore University of Social Sciences (BT-SUSS) Business Climate Q3 survey released on Wednesday.

This range is above and beyond the official forecast for GDP growth, which is expected to come in at the upper end of the 2 per cent to 3 per cent range for the year.

