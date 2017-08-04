Singapore to release final Q2 GDP figures on Aug 11

SINGAPORE - The Government will release detailed data on gross domestic product for the second quarter at 8am on Aug 11, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday (Aug 4).

The advance GDP estimates, released earlier this month, showed the economy grew 2.5 per cent year-on-year in the three months to June. This was the same pace of growth as in the first quarter of 2017.

But the economy's performance was uneven, going by those estimate.

While export-bound manufacturing fared well, expanding by 8 per cent year-on-year and extending the 8.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, construction dragged and services saw tepid growth.

Private sector economists this month raised their full-year growth forecast to 2.5 per cent, from 2.3 per cent previously, on the back of the manufacturing recovery.

The Government has said it expects growth this year to come in above 2 per cent.