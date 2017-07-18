Singapore the top Asia-Pacific destination for Chinese tourists, says Hotels.com study

SINGAPORE - Singapore is the most favoured travel destination in the Asia-Pacific for Chinese tourists in the next 12 months, according to Hotels.com's Chinese International Travel Monitor (CITM) study.

Its reputation as a safe city is a big draw for Chinese travellers who consider safety paramount. Other attractions include Singapore's colourful heritage and variety of cultures.

But visitors from China also liked that many Singaporeans can speak Mandarin and the access to Chinese food.

Singapore beat Sydney and Tokyo into second and third places respectively. But when it came to being welcoming to Chinese tourists, Singapore came in at just ninth place, with Thailand, Japan and Australia taking up the top three places in this category respectively.

Hotels.com surveyed Chinese travellers aged 18 to 57 years old, who have travelled overseas in the past 12 months. It then combined the data from more than 3,000 Chinese international travellers and over 3,800 Hotels.com accommodation partners globally with its own data and other third-party research.

Source: Hotels.com

Despite many key indicators providing signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, this year's CITM found spending on travel increased across all age brackets, with Chinese travellers spending an average of US$3,623 in the last 12 months - more than a quarter of their income at 28 per cent and an increase of 4 per cent compared with the previous year. Looking ahead, Chinese travellers declared an intention to spend an average of 10 per cent more on travel over the next 12 months.

The average amount spent per day inclusive of accommodation also increased - up 8 per cent from 2016 from US$414 to US$446 (S$611) - with dining, sightseeing and rest and relaxation activities proving most popular. Interestingly, shopping dropped from 68 per cent travellers expressing an interest in 2016 to only 33 per cent doing so in 2017, indicating the increasing diversification of Chinese travel activity preferences.

Chinese travelers of all age groups are also traveling internationally more often and for longer than before, with the number of trips and number of days per trip increasing in the past year from three to four trips and from five to seven days, respectively. They are also visiting multiple cities per trip, with over 80 per cent saying they would not just stay in a single city.

Said Jessica Chuang, regional marketing director, Greater China, SEA and India for the Hotels.com brand.

"In 2016, according to preliminary estimates by the Singapore Tourism Board, Chinese tourists in Singapore were the biggest spenders for the second year in a row - with a 36 per cent increase in visitor arrivals.

"This shows the spending power of Chinese travellers - and Singapore being their favoured Asia Pacific city to visit bodes well for Singapore's tourism revenue."