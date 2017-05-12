Singapore retail sales up 2.1% in March, reversing February's fall

SINGAPORE - Retail sales rose 2.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, recovering from a revised 2.6 per cent fall in February, according to data from the Department of Statistics on Friday (May 12).

Sales without motor vehicles, whose turnover rose by 6.9 per cent, were up by a smaller 0.7 per cent year-on-year.

March sales were also boosted by an 11.3 per cent year-on-year rise in takings at petrol service stations and smaller rise in other categories.

But sales dropped at food and beverage outlets, department stores, supermarkets, mini-marts & convenience stores and for computer & telecommunications equipment.

Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 per cent from February, after a revised 2.5 per cent increase in the previous month. Excluding motor vehicles, sales were up 0.2 per cent.

The total retail sales value in March was estimated at S$3.7 billion, higher than the S$3.6 billion a year ago.