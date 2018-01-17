Singapore non-oil exports log weaker-than-expected 3.1% growth in December

SINGAPORE - Singapore exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew 3.1 per cent in December, undershooting economist estimates of a 8.6 per cent rise and also much slower than the preceding month's 9.1 per cent increase.

This came as electronics exports - a key growth driver for the economy over the past year - declined 5.3 per cent.

Non-electronics shipments made up the shortfall, rising 6.8 per cent.

NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets went up, with the exception of Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Indonesia. The largest contributors to the NODX increase were the European Union, South Korea and Malaysia.