Singapore headline inflation rises to 0.6% in July on higher water tariffs, pricier retail items

SINGAPORE - Higher water tariffs that kicked in last month and pricier retail items like clothing and household goods pushed inflation up by 0.6 per cent in July from a year ago, a faster pace than the 0.5 per cent rise in June, according to figures from the Department of Statistics on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Water tariffs were raised from July 1 by 15 per cent as part of a phased 30 per cent increase over two years announced in this year's Budget. The Government's U-Save rebates, which have been increased and will partially offset the impact of higher water prices, are not taken into account in the consumer price index (CPI).

Collectively, retail and water prices rose by 1.2 per cent, reversing the 0.2 per cent decline in June, said a joint report from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The MAS core inflation measure - which excludes price changes for cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies - also came in slightly higher in July, at 1.6 per cent, compared to 1.5 per cent in June.

July's data makes it the eighth straight month of rising consumer prices. Economists have said the steadily rising inflation numbers are unlikely to shift MAS' neutral monetary policy stance.

For the first half-year, headline inflation has risen 0.7 per cent while core inflation has increased by 1.4 per cent.

For July, private road transport inflation also came in higher at 3.5 per cent, compared to 3 per cent in June, mainly due to a smaller decline in car prices, MAS and MTI said.

Services inflation rose slightly to 1.4 per cent in July from 1.3 per cent in the previous month, largely reflecting an increase in telecommunication services fees following price declines in June.

In comparison, the cost of electricity & gas rose by a smaller 7.9 per cent in July, compared to the 19.1 per cent increase in June. This was due to a smaller increase in electricity tariffs on a year-ago basis following a fall in global oil prices in the previous quarter.

The cost of accommodation fell by a steeper 4.1 per cent in July, compared to the 3.9 per cent decline in June, owing to a smaller increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Food inflation was stable at 1.4 per cent in July, as the rise in non-cooked food inflation was offset by lower price increases for prepared meals, said MAS and MTI