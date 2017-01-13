Retail takings up 1.1% in November, but fall again without car sales

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore edged up 1.1 per cent in November from the previous year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday (Jan 13).

But they fell again when motor vehicles are excluded, registering a 2.1 per cent fall. Sales of vehicles notched the only double-digit percentage increase of 17 per cent.

Only three other retail segments saw year on year increases in turnover - medical goods & toiletries (+4.4 per cent), recreational goods (+1.3 per cent) and optical goods & books (+0.3 per cent).

In October, retail sales rose 2 per cent from a year ago, but dipped 0.6 per cent without vehicle sales.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5 per cent in November over the previous month. Excluding motor vehicles, they declined 0.3 per cent.

The total retail sales value in November was estimated at S$3.6 billion, similar to in the year-ago month.