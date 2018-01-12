Retail sales rise 5.3% in November, reversing slump in October

Retail takings also rose on a month-on-month basis, going up by 5.1 per cent.
SINGAPORE - Retail sales surged in November, reversing course from the slump in October.

Total takings grew 5.3 per cent in November compared to the same month a year ago, according to latest data by the Singapore Department of Statistics. This compared to the 0.2 per cent drop recorded in October, revised lower from earlier estimates of a 0.1 per cent dip. Sales also fell 0.6 per cent in September.

With motor vehicles stripped out, retail sales also grew 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

Retail takings also rose on a month-on-month basis, going up by 5.1 per cent. Excluding car sales, it also grew a respectable 2.9 per cent.

Computers & telecommunications equipment was far and away the best performing category, going up by 16.6 per cent compared to a year ago. This was followed by supermarkets at 9.7 per cent and petrol service station sales at 9.6 per cent.

The worst performing category was optical goods & books, with a decline of 4.2 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, the stellar performance of computers & telecommunications equipment was even more stark, jumping 46.5 per cent compared to October. The poorest performing category was watches & jewellery with a decline of 3.6 per cent.

Sales of food & beverage services grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year, but still dipped 0.1 per cent compared to October.

