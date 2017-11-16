Rajah & Tann partner Gregory Vijayendran re-elected Law Society president

SINGAPORE - Mr Gregory Vijayendran, a partner with Rajah & Tann, has been re-elected president of the Law Society for 2018.

Morgan Lewis Stamford partner Adrian Tan has been re-elected vice-president while Mr M Rajaram and Mr Tito Shane Isaac have been elected vice-president and treasurer respectively.

Mr Vijayendran, 49, last year became the first non-senior counsel to head the society's governing team in over a decade.

The Law Society has close to 5,500 members and is a body established under the Legal Profession Act to carry out various statutory functions including maintaining and improving the standards of conduct and learning of the legal profession.

Calling the Law Society Council a service platform, Mr Vijayendran said in a statement on Thursday, "We aim to work harmoniously with other stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and facilitate access to justice. As the Bar moves beyond our Golden Jubilee anniversary, we will stay true to our time-honoured ideals."

Among other things, Mr Vijayendran was distinguished in pro bono work, having earned the Law Society's inaugural Pro Bono Ambassador Award in 2009.