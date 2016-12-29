Poll: 48% of firms pessimistic about 2017

The economic climate in Singapore deteriorated this year, said the majority of companies polled in a new survey, with almost half of them expecting the coming year to be even worse.

The latest annual National Business Survey conducted by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) also found that companies are hoping for more government assistance to tide over this period of slowing growth.

The survey polled more than 1,100 companies across all major industries about the outlook for 2017, their views on government policies and key challenges. The data was collected between Oct 10 and Nov 23.

Nearly two-thirds said the economic climate worsened this year, and 48 per cent expect an even poorer year ahead. The real estate, construction and retail sectors were the most pessimistic about the outlook for 2017.

SBF chief executive Ho Meng Kit said: "We urge the Government to consider measures to assist businesses to overcome the near-term economic headwinds in the upcoming Budget 2017, even as it considers longer-term strategies... We expect the local business environment to remain lacklustre, at least in the short term."

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said there is scope for policymakers to implement measures targeted at firms which have been hardest hit by the slowdown, such as those in the offshore and marine, and transport and logistics sectors.

"Across-the-board assistance would be called for only when the economy is really facing a recession. For now, it should be targeted at those who are most vulnerable and most affected," he said.

