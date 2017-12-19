November exports ease, rising by 9.1%

Singapore's exports continued to record growth last month, but eased from October's sizzling pace as high base effects from a year ago kicked in and electronics continued its slowdown.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.1 per cent last month year on year, down from the revised 20.5 per cent growth in October.

The expansion seen in October was the strongest pace of growth in eight months, due mainly to low base effects, as well as a pickup in the more volatile non-electronics segments.

Last month's performance, however, still beat economist projections of a 5.5 per cent expansion.

SEE BUSINESS: Export growth beats forecast even as electronics slows