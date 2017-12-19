November exports ease, rising by 9.1%

Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.1 per cent last month year on year, down from the revised 20.5 per cent growth in October.
Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.1 per cent last month year on year, down from the revised 20.5 per cent growth in October. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
Dec 19, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Singapore's exports continued to record growth last month, but eased from October's sizzling pace as high base effects from a year ago kicked in and electronics continued its slowdown.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.1 per cent last month year on year, down from the revised 20.5 per cent growth in October.

The expansion seen in October was the strongest pace of growth in eight months, due mainly to low base effects, as well as a pickup in the more volatile non-electronics segments.

Last month's performance, however, still beat economist projections of a 5.5 per cent expansion.

SEE BUSINESS: Export growth beats forecast even as electronics slows

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 19, 2017, with the headline 'November exports ease, rising by 9.1%'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch