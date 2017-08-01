New chiefs named for EDB and JTC

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Tuesday (Aug 1) the appointments of a new managing director (MD) for the Economic Development Board (EDB) and a new chief executive officer (CEO) for JTC Corporation (JTC).

Mr Chng Kai Fong, currently the Principal Private Secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will head the EDB with effect from Oct 1. Current MD, Mr Yeoh Keat Chuan, will be leaving the Singapore Public Service on Aug 31.

Mr Ng Lang, currently the CEO of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), will take over at JTC with effect from Sept 1.

Current JTC CEO Png Cheong Boon will be stepping down after completing a four-year tenure there. Mr Png has been holding a concurrent appointment as Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade & Industry since June 1 and will continue in this role.

Incoming EDB chief Mr Chng has also held various key appointments in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Service College, Ministry of Trade & Industry and the Prime Minister's Office. He was also seconded to Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd as a senior management consultant.

As CEO of URA for the last seven years, Mr Ng oversaw major master planning initiatives like the Master Plan Review 2013, the Rail Corridor, the Punggol Digital District and the Jurong Lake District. He also helped drive the car-lite momentum in Singapore through initiatives such as Car-Free Sunday and weekend street closures in the historic districts. Before heading the URA, Mr Ng was the CEO of the National Parks Board for four years.