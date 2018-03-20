MTI appoints 18 to board of Enterprise Singapore

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed 18 people to the board of Enterprise Singapore, the new one-stop government agency which will help Singapore companies go global.

Enterprise Singapore will be established on April 1, following the merger of Spring Singapore and IE Singapore. Mr Peter Ong Boon Kwee, former head of the Civil Service, will be officially appointed chairman on the same date.

MTI Second Permanent Secretary Png Cheong Boon, who used to head Spring and JTC Corporation, was named Enterprise Singapore's first chief executive officer last year. His appointment as CEO will also take effect on April 1.

These are the board members:

• Peter Ong, chairman, Enterprise Singapore

• Png Cheong Boon, CEO, Enterprise Singapore

• Beh Swan Gin, chairman, Economic Development Board

• Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS Group Holdings

• Vivek Kumar, assistant director-general, National Trades Union Congress

• Andrew Kwan, group managing director, Commonwealth Capital Group

• Jeanne Liew, principal and CEO, Nanyang Polytechnic

• Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC

• Max Loh, managing partner, Asean and Singapore, Ernst & Young

• Pierre Lorinet, non-executive director, Trafigura

• Low Ming Wah, executive director, president and chief operating officer, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)

• Mohamed Nasser Ismail, senior vice-president, head of Equity Capital Market (SMEs) and head of Capital Market Development, Singapore Exchange

• Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, deputy CEO, Temasek International

• Viswanathan Shankar, CEO, Gateway Partners

• Teo Siong Seng, chairman, Singapore Business Federation

• Eugene Wong, founder and managing director, Sirius Venture Capital

• Audrey Yap, co-founder and managing partner, Yusarn Audrey

• Renny Yeo, chairman, Singapore Accreditation Council

MTI said in a statement yesterday that it would like to thank members of the Spring and IE Singapore boards for their contributions, in particular Mr Philip Yeo, Spring's outgoing chairman, and Mr Seah Moon Ming, outgoing chairman of IE Singapore.

MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean said: "Over the years, both Mr Philip Yeo and Mr Seah Moon Ming have played a key role in leading Spring and IE Singapore to provide strong enabling support for many Singapore companies to build up their capabilities and expand into international markets."