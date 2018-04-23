MPA inks MOU to develop 'future-ready' seafarers for Singapore's maritime sector

SINGAPORE - Maritime Singapore is ramping up efforts at developing human capital for the seafaring industry.

A tripartite agreement signed on Monday (April 23) aims to help develop a future-ready pool of seafarers and equip them with the skills to cope with trends towards digitalisation and automation in the maritime sector.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) penned the memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Shipping Association and Singapore Maritime Employers Federation at the 3rd Maritime Human Resource Forum held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2018.

The MOU calls for collaboration in three areas pertaining to training of seafarers: Identifying new competencies and skills required to operate the next generation of ships; enhancing the current training syllabus; and developing Singapore as a maritime training hub.

Andrew Tan, MPA chief executive, said: "The face of ports, shipping and the maritime industry is changing with the advent of automation, new technologies and business models.

"This MOU reflects a strong commitment by the Government, industry and unions working together to identify the skill gaps, and to train and upskill the maritime workforce for the future economy."

The forum also witnessed the launch of a new Specialist Diploma course in Maritime Superintendency funded by SkillsFuture Singapore.

The new course aims to facilitate the transition of experienced seafarers from "sea to shore", or from work on board ships to onshore jobs with the maritime sector. It will also facilitate mid-career switches to the maritime sector for those who have been working in relevant fields such as mechanical engineering.

The course is jointly developed by Ngee Ann Polytechnic and representatives from maritime bodies and agencies. Its first intake is in October 2018.