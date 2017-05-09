MOF, Singapore Customs call for public feedback on proposed Customs Act changes

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Singapore Customs are inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed amendments to the Customs Act.

This includes proposed changes to cut down on data submission requirements for vessels, airplanes or trains arriving in or departing from Singapore.

"This amendment helps Singapore Customs better manage the compliance requirements on freight companies, and preserves Singapore's attractiveness as a transhipment/ transit hub," said a statement released on Tuesday (May 9).

Other proposed changes include tweaks to the regulations governing special taxes on motor vehicles using heavy fuel oil.

A special tax is imposed on motor vehicles equipped with engines using heavy oil, liquefied petroleum gas or any other gas as fuel or fitted with producer gas or other gas attachments.

In Budget 2017, the special tax was reduced for taxis and diesel vehicles as an offset measure to the new diesel tax. The proposed amendment seeks to provide more clarity on this.

The public can access the consultation documents on MOF's website (www.mof.gov.sg), and the REACH consultation portal (www.reach.gov.sg).