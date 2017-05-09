MOF, Singapore Customs call for public feedback on proposed Customs Act changes

Cutting down on data submission requirements for vessels, airplanes or trains arriving in or departing from Singapore is one of the changes proposed.
Cutting down on data submission requirements for vessels, airplanes or trains arriving in or departing from Singapore is one of the changes proposed.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
54 min ago
Economics Correspondent
chiaym@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Singapore Customs are inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed amendments to the Customs Act.

This includes proposed changes to cut down on data submission requirements for vessels, airplanes or trains arriving in or departing from Singapore.

"This amendment helps Singapore Customs better manage the compliance requirements on freight companies, and preserves Singapore's attractiveness as a transhipment/ transit hub," said a statement released on Tuesday (May 9).

Other proposed changes include tweaks to the regulations governing special taxes on motor vehicles using heavy fuel oil.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A special tax is imposed on motor vehicles equipped with engines using heavy oil, liquefied petroleum gas or any other gas as fuel or fitted with producer gas or other gas attachments.

In Budget 2017, the special tax was reduced for taxis and diesel vehicles as an offset measure to the new diesel tax. The proposed amendment seeks to provide more clarity on this.

The public can access the consultation documents on MOF's website (www.mof.gov.sg), and the REACH consultation portal (www.reach.gov.sg).

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping