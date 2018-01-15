MAS chief Ravi Menon sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

SINGAPORE - The current Goldilocks economy bears three "bears" of risk that investors should watch, said Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Monday (Jan 15).

Speaking at a UBS event, Mr Menon pointed to the current configuration of healthy growth, low inflation, and easy financial conditions, as creating a Goldilocks scenario - a global economy that is chugging along, not too hot, not too cold.

But the three grumpy bears may not be far away, he noted. The "papa bear" of inflation may be missing now given the structural factors of an understated slack in the economy, the impact of globalisation on the pricing power of labour, and the downward pressure on wages caused by technology.

But he argued that such structural factors may have created a "one-off" effect on prices, in part as the world is facing populist pressures, and as the trend of globalisation has run on considerably over the last two decades.

The "mama bear" of protectionism remains a risk, while the "baby bear" of financial instability can emerge due to the high leverage that has built up in both the G-7 economies and in emerging Asia, he added.