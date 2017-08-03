Manufacturing posts strong growth again

The manufacturing sector logged another month of strong growth last month, though economists expect activity in the sector to slow slightly in the coming months.

The Purchasing Managers' Index - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - recorded a reading of 51 last month, up from June's 50.9. A reading of 50 and above indicates expansion.

Last month marked the 11th straight month of expansion for the sector, which has been benefiting from strong global demand for electronics and related equipment.

