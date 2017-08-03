Manufacturing posts strong growth again

Published
1 hour ago

The manufacturing sector logged another month of strong growth last month, though economists expect activity in the sector to slow slightly in the coming months.

The Purchasing Managers' Index - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - recorded a reading of 51 last month, up from June's 50.9. A reading of 50 and above indicates expansion.

Last month marked the 11th straight month of expansion for the sector, which has been benefiting from strong global demand for electronics and related equipment.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2017, with the headline 'Manufacturing posts strong growth again'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different