Malaysia's Q2 GDP growth beats forecasts as economy expands 5.8%

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's economy grew faster than economists forecast in the second quarter, fueled by stronger consumer spending and a pick-up in manufacturing.

Gross domestic product rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, after climbing 5.6 per cent in the first quarter, Bank Negara Malaysia said on Friday (Aug 18).

The median estimate of 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 5.4 per cent. GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 per cent from the previous three months.

Malaysia's economy is gaining momentum as it grows at the fastest pace in more than two years. The global trade recovery has spurred exports, with Malaysia outperforming its peers in the region as earlier weakness in the currency helped to keep its manufacturing industry competitive. The World Bank raised the nation's growth forecast in June by the most in East Asia, projecting 4.9 per cent expansion this year.

The central bank last month held its benchmark interest rate at 3 per cent as inflation pressures eased and economic growth strengthened.

Consumer spending surged 7.1 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier. Government expenditure growth slowed to 0.2 per cent. Exports climbed 9.6 per cent while services increased 6.3 per cent and manufacturing jumped 6 per cent.