Keeping strategic focus amid churn

A surprising string of positive economic news on the home front is a heartening change from an earlier diet of numbers signalling declines. Chief among them were the manufacturing figures for December which surged 21.3 per cent year on year. This marks a five-year high as well as the fifth straight month of year-on-year expansion. Further, non-oil domestic exports expanded 9.4 per cent in December, compared with the same period a year earlier. Bank lending numbers for December also showed continued growth. The rise was driven by business loans - which registered the first year-on-year increase in 16 months - rather than consumer loans, signalling an improvement in business confidence.

The latest economic indicator also bodes well for the nation. The purchasing managers' index, an early indicator of manufacturing activity, was released yesterday and it too was on the up. Taken together with a buoyant stock market and the consumer price index - a key measure of inflation which has turned positive after over two years - these are bright spots against the still-gloomy backdrop of slowing global growth.

One reminder that the overall economic outlook remains uncertain came from recent unemployment statistics. These show that employment growth hit a 13-year low last year, while the unemployment rate for locals and the number of layoffs also hit six- and seven-year highs respectively. While these figures could be reflecting a lag between the upturn and employment, Singaporeans cannot afford to be distracted by the ticker tape of short-term data.

After all, the challenges facing the economy and the consequences are of a long-term and structural nature. Singapore is not alone in having to address market inefficiencies, an erosion of competitiveness and the demographics of ageing. Nations in general have to chart a path across a difficult terrain characterised by the stubborn stagnation that has dogged the global economy for six years, geopolitical unease as major powers experiment with drastic policy measures, and disruptions created by technology and market volatility,

The Committee on the Future Economy will soon lay out the broad approach that Singapore can adopt to secure growth in a changing world, while the Budget will flesh out enabling policies to take forward aspects of the committee's economic strategy adopted by the Government. Businesses and workers will also have to play their part. Manpower-led growth was once regarded as a necessity to create employment for a growing population. That was superseded by efforts to move up the value chain in manufacturing. The next lap will be more challenging for all, as many old ways might have to be changed. Brighter economic data should not lull one into thinking that the nation can afford to stick to the status quo.